Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, defended model Chidimma Adetshina, who withdrew from the pageant after facing backlash due to her Nigerian heritage

In an Instagram video, Mia expressed support for Chichi, emphasising her worthiness and the personal connection the contestants have with her

Social media users praised Mia for standing up for Chidimma, with many expressing admiration and support for her stance

Newly crowned Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has shared her thoughts on the controversial Chidimma Adetshina saga. Mia defended Chichi, saying what happened to her was not fair.

Miss SA Mia Le Roux has defended Chidimma Adetshina. Image: @chichi_vanessa and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Mia Le Roux defends Chidimma Adetshina

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has defended fellow model Chidimma Adetshina, who pulled out from the race after receiving massive backlash on social media. South Africans demanded an investigation into her legitimacy to compete in the pageant because of her Nigerian heritage.

In a video shared on Instagram by @allthingsmisssa, Mia said it was challenging for the other contestants because they know Chichi personally. She said:

"It was extremely hard for us because each one of us personally knows and loves Chichi. We truly believe that she did not deserve it, as we know she’s phenomenal, powerful, and beautiful in her own right. She deserved her spot on Miss South Africa."

Mzansi praises Mia Le Roux for defending Chichi

Social media users showered Miss SA with praise for speaking up for Chidimma.

@xolani_nzimade said:

"A true queen has spoken. Well done, Mia, for raising Chichi's matter. I stand with you there."

@free_zeee wrote:

"Good way to answer a complex question. Buuuuuut Chichi should have done better. She still has opportunity to do better esp if she can prove she was born here. She can argue her own citizenship and not attach it to her parents. The rents must answer if they committed crime."

@shenkez_peter added:

"She's so sweet. Love you mia💚"

@hopedibamwamba commented:

"Thank you 🔥🔥🔥🔥Miss SA we love you."

Chidimma allegedly attempts to commit suicide after exiting from Miss SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina shocked many netizens with her alleged recent actions.

Social media has been chaotic since the start of Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's saga of her being part of the pageant.

