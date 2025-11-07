Mitchell’s Plain Shooting: Two Women Killed Outside Portlands Primary School, 12-Year-Old Injured
- Police are investigating another fatal shooting in Mitchell's Plain, in the Western Cape
- Two women were killed, and a 12-year-old boy was injured in the latest shooting in the area
- Police are yet to make any arrests, but believe that the shooting is linked to a domestic dispute
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
WESTERN CAPE – Two women have been killed in another tragic shooting in Mitchell’s Plain.
The women were shot outside Portlands Primary School, on Wespoort Drive in Portlands at around 3 pm on Thursday, 06 November 2025. A young boy was also injured in the shooting.
Shooting believed to be motivated by domestic issues
Western Cape Police Spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirmed that the victims were aged 26 and 30. He also confirmed that the 12-year-old boy was an innocent bystander. His injuries are not life-threatening, and he is currently receiving treatment.
Twigg also noted that the shooter was reportedly a relative of the two women who opened fire on them.
“It is understood that the shooting may have been motivated by domestic issues, as the women were waiting for children to be dismissed from a school located nearby,” Twigg stated.
Medical personnel pronounced the younger of the two women dead at the scene, while the older woman succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the medical facility.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za