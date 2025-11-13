Limpopo South African Police Service Officer Sentenced for Raping Her Son

The Middelburg Regional Court in Limpopo sentenced a South African Oolide Service officer for sexually violating her child

This was after a video of her raping her then-12-year-old son went viral in 2023, after receiving instructions from a traditional healer

Her sentence was also suspended, and South Africans were shocked at the woman's criminal act against her son

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A Limpopo cop was sentenced for raping her child. Image: miami car accident lawyers/ Pixabay

Source: UGC

MIDDELBURG, LIMPOPO — A South African Police Service (SAPS) member from Middelburg was sentenced to time in prison after she was found guilty of raping her then-12-year-old son.

According to Eyewitness News, the 42-year-old former constable appeared before the Middelburg Regional Court on 13 November 2025. She had been found guilty of three charges, including sexual assault, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Woman's graphic video trends

A video of the woman sexually assaulting her son went viral in 2023. The court heard how the woman said that in 2020, a traditional healer advised her to bathe with muthi and simulate sex as a ritual to expel evil spirits from her life.

The traditional healer also told her to record the incident. After she sent him the video, he started extorting money from her and said he would publicise the video if she did not pay up. The woman denied that she raped her son.

She was sentenced to 10 years for sexual assault. She was also sentenced to two years for the possession of child pornography and the production of child pornography. She will serve eight years in prison.

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on Facebook were stunned by the woman's punishment.

Mayo Wayans said:

"She was supposed to be sentenced for 25 to 30 years. What kind of law is this?"

Johnny McCash said:

"Eight years for women and 200 years for men. We know it's not a competition, but wow."

Sompisi Phinda said:

"It's nice being a woman, nhe. You get a lenient sentence for gruesome acts of criminality. Isn't the law supposed to equally apply to all of us?"

Source: Briefly News