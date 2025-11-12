Western Cape Man Allegedly Guns His Sisters Down While Fetching His Children

A shooting on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape claimed the lives of two sisters who were fetching children from a school

Their brother is accused of shooting them and killing them in broad daylight as they were fetching his children

A bystander was also injured, and the community was shaken by the incident, which highlights the plight of gun violence on the Cape Flats

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his two sisters. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE FLATS, WESTERN CAPE — An argument between siblings turned deadly when one of them allegedly shot and killed his sisters on the Cape Flats in November 2205.

According to the Daily News, Ederees Smith allegedly shot his sisters, Zainab Jacobs and Gouwa Smith-Newman, outside of Portlands Primary School, where Smith's children attended. Smith-Newman and Jacobs were at the school to fetch them when the shooting took place.

Sibling conflict escalates to violence

The siblings' father, Mogamat Nadeem, said that Smith lost custody of his children, and custody was awarded to Jacobs and her husband. This was after allegations that ASmith abused his three sons surfaced. Nadeem said that he did not witness any abuse.

Smith's wife, Wadee-ah, says that after her husband allegedly shot and killed his sisters, he returned home with the children and confessed to the shooting. He asked his wife whether he should take his life or hand himself over to the police. She encouraged him to hand himself over. He was arrested and is expected to appear on 17 November 2025.

In another shooting, three people were shot dead on the Cape Flats on 12 November 2025. The incident happened in Montclair, Lentegeur, and two men and a woman were killed. The South African Police Service suspects that the killings were gang-related.

Sgootings on the Cape flats

At least 22 people were killed and 16 were critically injured between 24 and 26 October 2025 on the Cape Flats in different incidents. A majority of the victims were shot to death, and one victim was stabbed to death. The incidents took place in areas like Mitchells Plein, Delft, Elsies River, Bontheuwel, Lavender Hills, and Manenberg.

Multiple shooting incidents claimed six people on 2 November on the Cape Flats. In one of the incidents, two people were seen entering their vehicle when a Golf 7 pulled up beside them. The occupants opened fire and killed the driver, leaving his passenger injured.

3 killed in Cape Flats shootings

In a related article, Briefly News reported that three people lost their lives in a shooting on the Caspe Flats on 9 November 2025. The shootings took place in Delft.

The South African Police Service found the three men with multiple gunshot wounds, and it is not clear what led to the shootings. The suspects fled the scene after the incident.

Source: Briefly News