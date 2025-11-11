SAPS arrests suspect in relation to Delft triple murder

The South African Police Service has made progress in the incident, which left three people dead in the Western Cape

A shooting broke out in Delft on the Cape Flats in Cape Town, and three people were killed, and a child was injured in another shooting on the Cape Flats

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon, and the police are expecting more arrests to be made

DELFT, WESTERN CAPE — The South African Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with the Delft murders in the Western Cape on 9 November 2025. This was after three men were killed in the shooting.

According to Eyewitness News, an intelligence sting led to the arrest. A 25-year-old man was apprehended with R7,000 cash and a firearm holster. The police said several suspects were arrested for the triple murder. More arrests are expected to be made. The suspect will appear before the Belville Magistrates Court once charged.

What happened in Delft?

An armed man allegedly attacked the suspects and opened fire on them, killing them. The suspect then fled the scene. The victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News