Violence on the Cape Flats escalated to new levels between Friday, 24 October 2025 and Sunday, 26 October 2025

Several shootings in numerous communities across the Cape Flats left over 20 people dead and many others injured

While the majority of the cases involved shootings, one person was killed as a result of being stabbed

WESTERN CAPE – At least 22 were killed across the Cape Flats over the weekend, as the area experienced three days of tragedy.

Between Friday, 24 October 2025 and Sunday, 26 October 2025, 22 people died and 16 were critically injured. Mitchells Plain, Manenberg, Lavender Hill, Delft, Bonteheuwel, Seawinds, Elsies River, Kraaifontein and Philippi were all affected.

Gun violence escalates across the Cape Flats

On Friday night, one person was killed after two people were shot in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. On the same evening in Manenberg, a husband and wife were ambushed and shot at a fuel station. The wife later succumbed to her injuries.

The gun violence didn’t end there. On Saturday, 25 October, a 19-year-old was shot dead in Lavender Hill, while a woman was gunned down in Clarke Estate, Elsies River and another man was shot dead in Delft.

Shootings continue on Sunday

On Sunday, the gun violence continued as a man was shot dead in Malmesbury, while in Lotus River, five people were shot. One person passed away, while the other four are in critical condition. Shootings were also recorded in Beacon Valley, Heideveld, Maitland and Eastridge.

The province did experience one non-gun-related crime, as a father was stabbed to death by his son in Bonteheuwel.

