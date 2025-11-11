EMPD Top Cop Julius Mkhwanazi Allegedly Linked to Tampering of a Murder Scene

A witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continued to shed light on the alleged corruption at the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department

The witness testified at the Commission of Inquiry established to investigate alleged corruption in the criminal justice system

The witness implicated the EMPD's Deputy Chief, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, in the alleged tampering of a crime scene

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Julius Mkhwanazi was implicated in a crime. Image: Pretoria Flying News

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — A former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) top cop implicated the EMPD's deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi, in the alleged tampering of a scene of a crime.

According to Sunday World, the former deputy chief of police of the EMPD, Revo Spies, testified on 10 November 2025. He appeared at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where the Commission of Inquiry's public hearings are being held.

Spies alleged that the incident happened in 2022. Members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said they were afraid for their lives as they investigated a murder case. EMPD officers allegedly tortured the victim to death. Mkhwanazi allegedly later arrived on the scene and instructed them to clean the scene and dispose of the body. One of the perpetrators of the crime turned state witness.

Source: Briefly News