A 22-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted and murdered on Saturday, 8 November 2025

The woman's body was discovered the following morning in a communal toilet facility in Khayelitsha

The community are not impressed with the criminal justice system, saying that suspects are often released

WESTERN CAPE – The community of Khayelitsha have taken the law into their own hands following the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman.

The 22-year-old was reportedly sexually assaulted and stabbed to death, allegedly by two men in Khayelitsha Site B on Saturday, 8 November 2025. Her body was discovered on the morning of Sunday, 9 November, inside a communal toilet.

Woman’s body discovered in a communal toilet facility

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ian Cameron, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, noted that the body of the young woman was discovered in a communal toilet facility in the BM Section of Khayelitsha.

The woman was last seen on 8 November, walking with a friend. Residents of the area reported seeing drag marks, which suggested that she was on the ground, suggesting the victim was pulled from the toilets to the location where her body was found.

Community take the law into their own hands

On Monday, 10 November 2025, two men who were believed to be responsible for the rape and murder were apprehended by the community. They were later burned alive near Japhta Masemola Road in the BM Section.

Community members expressed frustration with the justice system, saying that handing suspects over to the police was a waste of time. Community members stated that suspects get bail easily and return to the streets.

