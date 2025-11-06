Top Ekurhuleni police officer Jabulani Mapiyeye accused the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi of misconduct

He testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which was established to investigate allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system

Mapiyeye said that Mkhwanazi performed administrative tasks without Mapiyeye's approval, despite Mapiyeye being his boss

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The EMPD chief of police said he was sidelined by his subordinate. Image: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department

Source: Facebook

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Ekhurhuleni top police officer Jabulani Mapiyeye accused his subordinate, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, of misconduct at work.

Mapiyeye, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Chief of Police, testified before the Masdlanga Committee on 6 November 2025. The hearings took place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. Mapiyeye said that in early 2024, the EMPD advertised positions. Mapiyeye realised, to his dismay, that Mkhwanazi was conducting the recruitment process without his approval.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

EMPD top cop exposes subordinate

Mapiyeye said he wrote to the Human Resources department and explained to them that he must be part of the recruitment process because he has to control the metro police. He said that the HOD of Human Resources did not respond. However, Mapiyeye said that he observed that the process of interviews between her and Mkhwanazi continued.

Source: Briefly News