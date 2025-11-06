Madlanga Commission: Chief of Police Accuses Julius Mkhwanazi of Irregular Recruitment Process
- Top Ekurhuleni police officer Jabulani Mapiyeye accused the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi of misconduct
- He testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which was established to investigate allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system
- Mapiyeye said that Mkhwanazi performed administrative tasks without Mapiyeye's approval, despite Mapiyeye being his boss
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Ekhurhuleni top police officer Jabulani Mapiyeye accused his subordinate, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, of misconduct at work.
Mapiyeye, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Chief of Police, testified before the Masdlanga Committee on 6 November 2025. The hearings took place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. Mapiyeye said that in early 2024, the EMPD advertised positions. Mapiyeye realised, to his dismay, that Mkhwanazi was conducting the recruitment process without his approval.
EMPD top cop exposes subordinate
Mapiyeye said he wrote to the Human Resources department and explained to them that he must be part of the recruitment process because he has to control the metro police. He said that the HOD of Human Resources did not respond. However, Mapiyeye said that he observed that the process of interviews between her and Mkhwanazi continued.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.