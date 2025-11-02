Deadly Morning in Cape Town as Multiple Shootings Claim More Lives

Multiple shooting incidents and fatalities were reported on Sunday, 2 November 2025, in Cape Town

It is reported that at least six people were killed in separate shootings on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape

In various areas, residents were confronted with shocking scenes this morning, 2 November 2025

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape confirmed the multiple incidents to Briefly News

On Sunday morning, 2 November 2025, Cape Town was marked by a wave of violence, with multiple shootings and fatalities reported across the city. From Factreton to Steenberg, residents were left in shock as police confirmed several people had been shot.

Multiple people killed on the Cape Flats

According to crime expert Yusuf Abramjee, two people were shot on Ventura Street in Factreton, Kensington. Police said that the deceased and another victim were entering their silver VW Polo outside a premise when a silver VW Golf 7 pulled up beside them. The occupants of the Golf opened fire, fatally shooting the deceased in the head and wounding the other victim in the abdomen. The attackers then drove off, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

A short while later, in a separate incident, a body was discovered behind the Lentegeur police station. Authorities believe the person was murdered, but the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

In the third incident, an adult male and female were shot dead on Frederick Street in Muizenburg. Police were called to a shooting incident at the address, where they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. A 33-year-old woman was also discovered at the scene and was declared dead by medical personnel after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

In a separate incident, another individual was shot and killed early the same morning on Flute Street in Steenberg.

In the latest incident, Police spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk told Briefly News that an individual was shot dead on Sunday morning, 2 November 2025, in Irvine Street, Manenberg. He said that the Manenberg police have registered a murder case following the incident, which occurred at around 07:42 at a premises on the street.

"The incident occurred inside the house, and police found the body of a 37-year-old male. The circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation and the motive forms part of our police investigations," he added.

Other shootings on the Cape Flats

At least 22 were killed across the Cape Flats over the weekend, as the area experienced three days of tragedy. Between Friday, 24 October 2025 and Sunday, 26 October 2025, 22 people died and 16 were critically injured. Mitchells Plain, Manenberg, Lavender Hill, Delft, Bonteheuwel, Seawinds, Elsies River, Kraaifontein, and Philippi were all affected over the weekend.

Two people were killed during three horrific shootings in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 27 October 2025. The first shooting took place in Rosendal in Delft. A man was shot in the head on 27 October near Delft Main Road and Silversands. He died from his injuries.

Gang violence in the Cape Town area has claimed two more lives. A 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were tragically killed during a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened in the Cape Flats suburb of Lavender Hill.

79 Children killed in the Cape Flats

Briefly News reported that 79 children had been killed in the Cape Flats area between 1 September and 20 November 2024.

The shocking statistic was revealed after a 14-year-old boy was killed while walking to school on Tuesday, 19 November.

