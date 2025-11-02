SAPS Increases Police Presence in Reiger Park After Shooting

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, has announced plans to deploy additional officers to Reiger Park

This comes after six people were shot and killed in a drive-by mass shooting on Saturday, 1 November 2025

The move to deploy more police officers aims to prevent and address further violence in the area

Following a drive-by shooting in Reiger Park, Boksburg, that left six people dead on Saturday, 1 November 2025, SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola announced the deployment of additional police officers to the area.

The additional police officers are a measure to prevent and combat further violence in the area. Image: sa_crime/X

Source: Twitter

What did Masemola say?

Masemola met with the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Major General Fred Kekana, to discuss the police’s response to the shooting. The commissioner said that such incidents cannot continue happening in the area. He said that the officers who have been deployed to stabilise the area will remain in the area. Masemola stated that more investigators will be sent to the area to work on the cases.

He urged the community to work with law enforcement to make swift arrests. He said that parents should take charge of their children. Kekana told SABC News that the shooting occurred following the funeral of an alleged gang member.

He explained that the Anti-Gang Unit had been keeping watch over the area since Monday, 27 October 2025, expecting potential retaliatory attacks linked to the funeral. The shooting was allegedly reported during shift changes on Saturday afternoon, 1 November 2025.

The suspects saw a man standing at a gate and shot him. Image: ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

Kekana shares more details about the incident

He said that three women and three men were fatally shot, while three other people are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. Kekana described the incident, saying that a 40-year-old woman who ran from her home after hearing gunshots, fearing for her children, was shot by the attackers. A 30-year-old woman has also been killed while looking for her children.

He added that the gunmen allegedly went on to shoot a young man believed to be part of a rival gang, and later targeted a foreign national living in a nearby informal settlement. Kekana stated that the gunmen encountered another woman on the street and shot her without warning. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries upon arrival. He said that the attackers also shot at a man and a woman on the street, both of whom are now in hospital, with one reportedly linked to a rival gang.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the shooting incident.

@KgMol said:

"Oh South Africa, oh Gauteng week after week. Panyaza Lesufi will go to Reiger Park to lie to the community yet he fails to lead an effective provincial government."

@makaur said:

"So sad that, we have normalised having no respect for human life, tragic."

@Mtezula67 said:

"The community has normalised gangsterism & thuggery."

@hikerdb said:

"Ekurhuleni District just accumulate to the crime statistics. No leadership, no skills, no knowledge, just the rank, entitlement, and a salary."

