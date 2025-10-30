20-Year-Old Arrested for Fatal Westbury Mass Shooting, South Africans Demand Accountability
- Police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the Westbury mass shooting, which resulted in the deaths of two teenagers
- 18-year-old Tigan du Plessis and 17-year-old Diegan Ryters were shot dead by three suspects on Tuesday, 21 October 2025
- South Africans shared their thoughts on what should happen to those responsible for the shooting
GAUTENG – Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members have arrested one person for the deadly mass shooting in Westbury that left two teenagers dead.
18-year-old Tigan du Plessis and 17-year-old Diegan Ryters were shot dead on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, when armed men opened fire on them. The duo were among a group of youngsters who were sitting in a home in Westbury when four suspects allegedly entered the premises and fired at them.
The shooting left five teenagers injured, with the youngest being 13 years old. Two of the injured victims have since been discharged from the hospital.
Police confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old
On Thursday, 30 October 2025, police released a statement to confirm that a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the mass shooting.
AGU members received information from the Crime Intelligence Unit, which led to the successful identification of the 20-year-old's whereabouts at a high school in Diepkloof. Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that AGU members positively identified the 20-year-old upon arrival at his location and placed him under arrest.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 31 October 2025. Brigadier Muridili also confirmed that investigations were ongoing to track down the remaining suspects.
South Africans share mixed reactions to the arrest
Social media users weighed in on the arrest, sharing mixed reactions to what should happen to the suspect.
Lesly London said:
“Put him behind bars, and during his sentencing, he must be given life terms equal to the number of wounded and deceased.”
Richard Maluleke noted:
“A 20-year-old owning a gun or being able to have a firearm? I am not surprised we have school kids taking firearms to school. What have we become as a nation? Violence, killings, and robberies. Everything you can see in this country.”
Jakobus Snyman suggested:
“Bring back the death penalty.”
Tsholofelo Bodibe stated:
“These gangsters must be brought to book. This is too much. They are getting out of hand.”
- Police Minister Senzo Mchunu lamented the deadly shooting while testifying before Parliament.
- The grandmother of the two teenagers killed in the shooting said that their lives were constantly under threat.
- Community members and police shared differing opinions about the problem within the area.
