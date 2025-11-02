19-Year-Old Burned With Boiling Water at Limpopo School, Female Learner Arrested

A 20-year-old female learner has been arrested following an incident in which another learner was allegedly doused with boiling water in Limpopo

The 19-year-old male learner was reportedly asleep in a classroom when the suspect allegedly approached him

The incident occurred at a secondary school in Seleteng Village, where learners were camping at the school in preparation for their final examinations

A 20-year-old female learner has been arrested following a shocking incident at a secondary school in Seleteng Village, Lebowakgomo, Limpopo. It is reported that a fellow student was allegedly poured with boiling water. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 26 October 2025, while learners were camping at the school in preparation for their final exams.

A 19-year-old male learner was asleep inside one of the classrooms when the suspect allegedly approached him. Image: TCHANDROU NITANGA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Learner doused with boiling water

According to the South African Police Service in Lebowakgomo, the 19-year-old male learner was asleep in a classroom when the suspect allegedly confronted him, accusing him of touching her. After he denied the claim, the suspect reportedly left the room but returned shortly after and poured boiling water on him.

The victim suffered severe burn injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he remains under medical care. After investigations, the 20-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, 31 October 2025, and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She is due to appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 3 November 2025.

