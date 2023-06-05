Boity Thulo has dropped the assault charges against Bujy Bikwa after a mediation process in court on Monday

The media personalities appeared at the Midrand magistrate's court where Bujy said they smoked the peace pipe

Thulo opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against Bujy in 2021 after an assault incident took place

Boity Thulo has dropped the case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charge against Bujy Bikwa. Image: @boity, @bujy

Source: Instagram

Bujy Bikwa is breathing a massive sigh of relief after rapper Boity Thulo dropped the assault charges against him.

The two media personalities got into a scuffle at an event in Midrand in 2021, which resulted in Boity needing medical treatment. After getting attacked by Bujy, Boity opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Bujy Bikwa and Boity are now at peace following their legal battle

According to TshisaLIVE, Bujy and Boity got into an agreement which saw Boity dropping the charges against Bujy.

They appeared at the Midrand magistrate's court where they hugged it out.

"We hugged, we spoke, and we are okay. We both agreed we are going to move on and be civil towards one another. I'm at peace, we are both at peace. I think it's a lesson learned from me I think from both of us."

Netizens weigh in on the news that Boity dropped the assault charges

@ALETTAHA said:

"Why would she let a violent, aggressive man off the hook so he can damage someone else?!"

@T_T_G commented:

"She’s a better person than me that’s for sure."

@SA1st_PSAF shared:

"Celebs who drop charges are a big problem in society. No matter the outcome seeing a case through could empower less privileged people to trust the legal system."

@Emily_Tshego said:

"Nah. No way."

@a3iaan1 said:

"This thing doesn’t deserve it."

Bujy denies assaulting Boity in an interview with Nkululeko n Cultr

Bujy Bikwa stated that he never hit anyone in an interview with YouTuber Nkuleleko Nkewu on his Nkululeko n Cultr podcast.

Bujy, in the interview clip posted by @ThisIsColbert, said:

"I've NEVER hit anyone with a bottle of champagne. That was NOT blood."

Boity Thulo's scars leave fans fuming at Bujy Bikwa

Briefly News previously reported that fans caught a glimpse of Boity Thulo's scarred face in a TikTok video.

Her scars were apparently from the altercation with Bujy Bikwa. Immediately after seeing the scars, fans dragged the presenter, with some saying he deserved everything that was happening to him.

