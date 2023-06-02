Rapper Boity left astonished by a school kid who sells amagwinya (vetkoeks) for R8 at Curro

With inflation making the cost of living unbearable for a lot of South Africans, her followers agree that R8 is too steep for just one vetkoek

Boity reacted to a video of the learner selling these vetkoeks and other learners supporting him

Boity was left astonished by a Curro learner selling vetkoeks for R8, she joined Mzansi in dissaproving of the price. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

A TikTok video of a Curro learner selling vetkoeks for R8 left rapper Boity startled.

Many of her followers were left divided by the boy's decision to sell such expensive vetkoeks.

R8 vetkoeks shake the internet, leaves Boity shocked

Boity was reacting to a Twitter user @teboho_mx who shared a TikTok video of a school kid who attends Curro, selling these pricey vetkoeks.

"This kid is selling igwinya for R8."

Boity asked:

"For 1?"

Netizens also left shocked by the price of the vetkoeks

Mzansi online users were left divided by the boy's decision to sell vetkoeks for R8. Some supported his decision stating that inflation is to blame. Others found it absurd.

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"This one went to private school also."

@SinovuyoEL said:

"It’s currro."

@SidimaMM said:

"New age magwinya. With a hint of skrrr."

@neomasiuu said:

"There's a lot of competition in Sandton, hence the low pricing. He could charge a premium because he was probably the only one selling igwinya at Curro."

@Nomonde_Radebe said:

"Cooking Oil & Flour are super expensive."

@lesetjatoona commented:

"The boy is charging private school rates, at a private school. He’s making hay while the sun still shines, boy."

@ht4211 said:

"When the target market is Curro learners then you must understand. I’m sure where most of them stay there isn’t a magwinya shop nearby so they will pay for the convenience ."

