A hairdresser has been trending for posting pictures of her work and how much she charges for it

The R80 hairstyle shocked peeps across Mzansi with how cheap she charges for her hair-do and advised her to move locations

The lady complained about how cheap she does hair for, and peeps are still complaining about the price

Hairdresser shows off her hairstyles and the cost of her work. Images: @_magcinozie/TikTok.

A hairdresser has caught the attention of many with their impressive hairstyling skills and incredibly low price of just R80. However, despite the excitement surrounding the affordable services, some individuals have complained that the price needs to be lowered.

The Hairdresser's skill and creativity trends for low prices

Magcino Nzima posted a video of her work complaining about how much she charges, and her customers still complain about her prices. The talented lady said she needed to relocate her business and find a new base of clients who would appreciate how well she does cornrows.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on hairdresser cheap price options

Peeps from across Mzansi suggested she should try and relocate to another area. Some also suggested the prices she should actually charge more for her hairstyles.

People flocked to the comment section and said:

@Nonku M said:

"R250 la engihlala khona excluding wash."

@Tillybabe commented:

"Make it R150 futhi."

@Sinethemba Mkhize commented:

"R120 eKapa munuh. Futhi lesi esi basic."

@Saz said:

"R200 in Polokwane."

@SimphiweSithole commented:

"For that Soweto R150."

@Kentse Van-Setshedi said:

"For that, prices start at R150."

While others say they got it for cheaper:

@Andiswa Nkosi commented:

"Lapho, I pay R40,"

@Sinovuyo_Mbele1 said:

"If they complain about the price, they are not your target market."

@norarekile commented:

"Please, mommy, at least 150. Take it o leave it."

TikTok video reunites male hairdresser with daughter after slaying Mzansi woman's hair in Alexandra township

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a lady who vlogged her experience doing her hair in Alexandra township with a male hair stylist who did the most.

The lady's video was a viral hit as people were in awe of the way her hairstyle came out, looking flawless.

This TikTok made serious waves as it helped another woman finally find her father, who she thought she'd never see again.

