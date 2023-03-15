A video of a barber cutting his client's hair has gone viral due to his method of working on it

In the clip posted by Tunde Ednut, the Asian stylist is seen using interesting tools to style the hair

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share funny reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

For some craftsmen, putting extra effort and dedication into their work is of utmost importance.

This is clearly reflected in a video that has left many people cracking up.

Photos of the barber cutting the client's hair. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: UGC

In the video, he is seen using different hilarious tools more synonymous with construction than hair care.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Social media users react to barber's style of cutting hair

erm_eye:

"This na Hair Engineering or Hair Architect."

will_onyeka:

"This barber get PHD from Oxford University."

spyro__official:

" This is the funniest video I have seen all my life like whaaaaat."

freshprincefelix:

"No be Im FauLT! When After how Many Years Wey E dey School e Never see wetin to use xy + 2yx = √23y× take do! Na the Value of x e still dey find so?"

grandezza_works:

"Construction barber actually aka CONSBARB, he used string line for straightness, laser for leveling, F caliper for vertical corners, measuring tape for linear equality of elevations as used, water level also for corner leveling, vertical cone for verticality, try square for perpendicularity and plumb leveler for horizontality….he’s most definitely a retired builder or architect."

reeplaysumtin:

"Anything worth doing is donexcellently."

nksogorgeous:

"All that & the hair is still uneven."

seyiealabi:

"This is a Pie chart barber."

jimmyybase:

"A failed Basic Tech/ Physics teacher trying to make ends meet outside his field."

obaksolo:

"Physis Teacher don turn Barberna Joe Biden hair you dey cut ni."

"The knife is from Wakanda" - Reactions as barber uses kitchenware to cut hair

Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng if you're bored with the conventional method of cutting your hair which often involves a clipper, then Safro Fades might just be the one for you.

The professional barber has an Instagram page dedicated to sharing videos of himself cutting the hair of clients.

One particular video has gone viral online. In the video, he is seen cutting hair but not with scissors or clippers. He was using knives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng