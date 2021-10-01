Police are investigating a case of assault after a physical altercation between media personalities Boity Thulo and Bujy Bikwa

The incident happened at the Courtyard Hotel in Midrand on Thursday evening after Bikwa allegedly threw a bottle at Thulo

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo told Briefly News Bikwa appeared in the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Friday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Drama was the order of the day on Thursday night as two of Mzansi's biggest entertainers exchanged blows following an argument at an upmarket Jozi location.

ZAlebs reports that media personality Boity Thulo and former Metro FM disc jockey Bujy Bikwa tore into each other during a verbal spat at the Courtyard Hotel near the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

Police, Spokesperson, Mavela Masondo, Case, Altercation, Media, Boity Thulo, Bujy Bikwa, Incident, Courtyard Hotel, Midrand, Mavela Masondo, Midrand Magistrate's Court, Grievous bodily harm

Source: Twitter

Thulo was reportedly taken to a hospital shortly afterwards, having sustained a serious injury to the face when the radio producer allegedly threw a bottle at her.

Bikwa was later arrested and spent the night at the police station's holding cells.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to City Press, Bikwa was expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

An eyewitness, who was in the company of the pair during the physical altercation, said Thulo and Bikwa were arguing about sangomas, but before long, tensions started running high.

Police investigations have started

"They were drinking and talking about the ancestors before the argument [between them] started.

I don't know who started it, but they screamed and swore at one another before they started fighting.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told Briefly News that a case was opened and police would conduct further investigations.

"A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at the Midrand police station.

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested on 30 September. The suspect was taken to the Midrand Magistrate's Court today," said Masondo.

Siv Ngesi challenges Big Zulu and asks for a celebrity boxing match

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that it seems clear everybody wants a piece of Big Zulu and Siv Ngesi is one of them.

Taking to social media, Siv challenged Big Zulu to a round of boxing, telling him that he would definitely beat him.

Siv thinks that he can beat Big Zulu, even if he's 20 kilograms heavier than him. Big Zulu responded to these claims and said that he's waiting for Siv - he's not afraid of him at all.

Big Zulu is actually confident in himself and told Siv that he's dreaming for thinking that he can knock him out in one round.

Cassper Nyovest interjected and said that he would set the whole thing up. He's the one who started the celebrity boxing hype after all.

Source: Briefly.co.za