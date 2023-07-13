A 5-year-old boy is suffering from sleeplessness and requires immediate assistance after being scalded with hot water

The Teddy Bear Foundation has emphasised the urgent need for a trauma assessment of the young boy who suffered burns on his face and body

The woman responsible for the incident is currently in police custody and has been charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

CAPE TOWN - A little boy who was burnt with hot water is struggling to sleep and needs urgent help.

The young burn who was poured with boiling water needs trauma counselling, according to the Teddy Bear Foundation. Image: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

According to the Teddy Bear Foundation, he needs to undergo a trauma assessment urgently.

5-year-old boy poured with hot water for climbing up security gate

According to EWN, the five-year-old boy was allegedly climbing up a security gate in front of a woman's house when she poured him with scorching hot water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The child reportedly has burns to his face and body, and his mother, Zanele Khala, says her son had to undergo medical tests, which determined that he had internal damage.

Khala says she now has to stay awake to keep him company because he can't sleep due to the intense pain.

The Teddy Bear Foundation says the incident will give the child life-long trauma.

Woman who allegedly burnt the five-year-old boy still in police custody

The woman accused of burning the five-year-old boy first appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on 10 July.

According to IOL, Asanda Makazula was arrested after residents and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) complained about her actions. She has been charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She remains behind bars for now.

2-year-old toddler burns to death in house fire in Johannesburg, SA horrified: “Died of carelessness”

Briefly News previously reported that a child has died in a house fire in Ferreirasdorp in Johannesburg.

The tragic incident occurred Thursday night at a seven-bedroom house occupied by squatters, reported TimesLIVE.

Emergency medical services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the cause of the blaze, which claimed the two-year-old's life is unknown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News