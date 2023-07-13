A father and his two young children have tragically died in a shack fire at Transit Camp in Mamelodi Extension 18

Tshwane Emergency Services were called to a multiple shack fire but were unable to save the family's lives

EMS spokesperson Carles Mabaso called on residents to be cautious when using fire hazards

MAMELODI - A fire tore through the Transit Camp in Mamelodi, Tshwane, on Wednesday, 12 June, leaving destruction and tragedy in its wake.

A father and his two children were sadly caught in a shack fire which ultimately claimed their lives.

Tshwane firefighters attempt to extinguish Mamelodi shack fire

The Tshwane Emergency Services Spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, said that firefighters responded to a call that multiple at the transit camp were on fire in the early hours of the morning.

When EMS arrived at the scene to put out the fires, a three-bedroom dwelling was entirely engulfed in flames, EWN reported.

Once the fire was extinguished, the victim's bodies were recovered from the ruins, burnt beyond recognition. The boy was nine, and the young girl was only five. The age of the father is unconfirmed.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson calls on residents to be more cautious

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Mabaso called on the resident to use caution when using fire hazards.

Mabaso advised that candles be put in safe candleholders, that electrical plugs not be overloaded, and that coal fires not be left unattended overnight, SowetanLIVE reported.

2 Soweto children tragically die in raging house fire allegedly caused by candle left unattended in bedroom

Similarly, Briefly News reported that two young children tragically died after their house caught fire in the early hours of Thursday, 29 June.

The toddler and five-year-old's room caught fire after a lit candle was left unattended at their Doornkop home in Soweto. Firefighters rushed to the scene and found the family and members of the community had already extinguished the fire in the bedroom.

The City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said that the children's bodies were discovered in the burnt-out bedroom, SowetanLIVE reported.

