A family of three has brutally murdered their mother and wife in Evaton, Sebokeng

The father and two children claimed that the woman was possessed by a demon and they were performing an exorcism

The trio were arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng for the murder

EVATON - A woman has brutally died at the hands of their husband and two children at the Evaton township in Sebokeng.

A father and his two children have been arrested for murdering their wife and mother in an alleged exorcism ritual. Image Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Police were called to the scene by the husband, where they found the woman had been murdered and her body mutilated on Monday, 10 July, TimesLIVE reported.

Evaton family claims mom was possessed by demon

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi the husband, daughter, and son claimed that the woman was possessed by a demon and the trio were performing an exorcism ritual on her.

The ritual allegedly required the family to cut some parts of her body.

The trio, aged 24, 26 and 61, were arrested for murder and are expected to appear in the magistrate's court soon, IOL reported.

South Africans floored after family murders mother and wife

Below are some comments:

Bernice Gallant-Burgers said:

"I hope that wife and mother haunt them for the rest of their lives. They know exactly what they were doing. Probably insurance money again."

Andries Bongokuhle Mavuso claimed:

"It's a lie. They are all grownups to can claim they don't know that loss of blood can kill a person. They would never themselves cause it's painful, why do it to another person?"

Mpho Nompilo Lesenyeho speculated:

"Bail for all 3 will be granted in a few days. This is SA."

Neo Mohaole exclaimed:

"Even the kids are involved...with their own mother? We are seriously doomed."

Valencia Seipati asked:

"How can you kill your mother like that, mare?"

Fazel Hussein dismayed:

"Sick society..."

PJ Kelly added:

"Some people are mentally dilapidated."

