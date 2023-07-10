Five children were tragically killed after being flung from a bakkie in Brakenfell, CapeTown

The driver of the bakkie faces charges of culpable homicide for his part in the fatal collision

The bakkie was transporting 11 passengers in total and six victims were taken to the hospital with minor to critical injuries

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town motorist is facing culpable homicide charges after causing a fatal accident that claimed the lives of five children.

Five children were tragically killed after the driver of a bakkie lost control of the vehicle and collided with a barrier on the N1 highway near Brackenfell, Cape Town.

Source: Getty Images

The crash happened on Sunday evening, 9 July, when the driver of a bakkie lost control of the vehicle and collided with a barrier on the N1 highway near Brackenfell, Cape Town.

Bakkie was transporting 11 passengers before fatal collision

The bakkie was transporting 11 people, six of whom sustained minor to critical injuries. The children who tragically lost their lives were aged between one and seven.

The injured passengers were transported to the hospital after being treated at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

According to police spokesperson FC van Wyk, the driver of the bakkie will appear in court after he has been charged, SABC News reported.

South Africans floored by death of 5 minors in Cape Town

Below are some comments:

Heather Botes questioned:

"11 people in a Bantam bakkie?!"

Negus Hyfr aid:

"People who still transport kids with a bakkie are just ignorant. There have been so many accidents where kids died, yet here they are again."

Vuyiswa Mamnguni Ndzakana excalimed:

"Oh, my word. While schools are closed too."

Rival Mars complained:

"SA on the brink of being a failed state."

Samantha Liomba Likoma Queen said:

"Very sad."

@Ken_Moloi claimed:

"@CityofCT should bring back roadblocks, especially at night , there are plenty of people who drive drunk."

