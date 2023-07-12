One of the men responsible for setting a truck on fire on the N2 in Mpumalanga has been caught in the act

Viral video footage shows the man hijacking a truck driver and setting the inside of the truck on fire

President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed the recent spate of arson attacks on trucks as economic sabotage

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

MPUMALANGA - One of the men participating in the recent attacks on trucks has been unmasked.

One of the men allegedly behind the arson attacks on trucks in Mpumalanga has been unmasked. Image: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A shocking dashcam video captured the man hijacking and setting a truck on fire on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo on Wednesday morning, 12 July.

Truck dashcam catches shocking arson attack

In the video posted on Twitter by , the truck driver stops and speaks to the man on the side of the road before being forced out of the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The man hops into the truck, drives it a short distance and then a mattress in the cabin with an accelerant before setting it on fire with matches.

The suspect's face was caught in full view of the camera throughout the incident.

The N2 truck arson is just one in a string of incidents that have gripped several provinces in SA.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, four trucks were set on fire at about 5.30am on the N2, TimesLIVE reported.

Truck arson attacks slammed as economic sabotage by President Cyril Ramaphosa

The incidents have been described as coordinated attacks aimed at sabotaging the economy by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Transport Minister Sindiswa Chikunga.

While Ramaphosa has assigned a team to investigate the truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal, the transport minister has called for the harshest penalties in the law to be applied to the culprits, IOL reported.

South Africans call for the N2 truck arson suspect to be arrested

Below are some comments:

@lynne_dare demanded:

"His face should be on every news Channel and every media stream asap."

@simphiwemothop5 claimed:

"I don't think they'll find him in south africa, those things all happen in movies."

@BlackCock2022 said:

"You got him on camera, now let's see whether intelligence officers are good at doing their jobs."

@lindsaymanthey questioned

"Brazen. Has he been arrested?

Mashatile says security cluster is on “top of things” as Cele confirms police have 12 persons of interest

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the State Security Agency has tracked down the culprits behind the arson attacks on trucks across the country.

At least 20 trucks have been set on fire by armed men in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Mashatile stated that he has met with the security cluster, and they seem on top of things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News