A Durban woman protected herself and her home from an intruder armed with a knife

The woman threw boiling water on the robber, killing him in the process

The South African Police Service in Berea has opened an inquest docket and is investigating charges of attempted robbery

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

DURBAN - A Durban homeowner's quick thinking foiled an armed robber's plans to steal her belongings.

A Durban homeowner foiled an armed intruder's plot to rob her house. Image: Adene Sanchez

Source: Getty Images

Brave Durban woman scalds intruder with boiling water

The woman doused the knife-wielding man with boiling water when he broke into her Berea home through the kitchen door on Monday, 31 July, IOL reported.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the would-be robber ran out of the house in agony and ended up on the woman's front lawn. The intruder succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netshiunda said Berea police have opened an inquest docket and are investigating an attempted robbery case.

Woman arrested for pouring boiling water on playing child

While the Durban woman used the boiling water to defend her home, another woman had a more sinister reason when she burned a playing child.

The woman poured boiling water on the five-year-old child to stop him from playing at the gate to her house.

The 22-year-old woman was arrested by police and charged with assault, News24 reported.

South African weigh in on the Durban home invasion

Below are some comments:

@trusturmadness said:

"The intruder was literally in hot water..."

@SalmanSishuba added:

"Well done to her and the ‘kettle’. May they both receive counselling."

@MaseleTema commented:

"This is what the Khumalos family should have done."

@sarahjsmith1712 remarked:

"Tea saves lives #selfdefense."

@Khutsolization stated:

"Imagine surviving Covid-19 only to be killed by boiling water."

@mokone_eddie exclaimed:

"What a WEAK intruder....lady tries to scare him, and he dies!"

@mikebdrw claimed:

"The more criminals are eliminated, the better for all of us."

Armed robbers killed during shootout with Durban police, Mzansi applauds SAPS: “Need videos of such incidents”

Briefly News reported that two suspected armed robbers were killed during a shootout with the police. The two men reportedly robbed a courier van transporting expensive electronic devices close to Port Shepstone.

The police were alerted to the incident on the N2 Freeway on Wednesday morning, reported TimesLIVE.

According to IOL, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the police caught up with the robbers at Newlands East while they were offloading the stolen goods.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News