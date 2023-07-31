A man was arrested for brutally assaulting his wife and leaving her naked in the bushes in Limpopo

The police were notified of the incident, and they launched an investigation which led to the husband's arrest

The suspect faces several charges, including kidnapping, after the victim was found by a passerby

The police nabbed a man for assaulting his wife. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

A man in Limpopo has been taken into custody for an alleged brutal assault on his wife involving an attempt to run her over with his car and leaving her unclothed in the bushes.

Man arrested on gender-based violence charges

The 39-year-old man was charged with assault and kidnapping after the incident reported in the Mopani district, reported TimesLIVE.

According to the Limpopo police spokesperson, Col Malesela Ledwaba, the 35-year-old victim was walking home with her sister-in-law from an event when her husband suddenly accelerated his vehicle towards them, apparently trying to hit her. Afterwards, he forcibly made her get into the car and drove off to their residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Good Samaritan saves battered woman abandoned in the bushes

The police were notified and launched a search for the husband and wife. The man's vehicle was later identified on the road and was intercepted.

Although he went back home with the officers, he misled them regarding his wife's location. During the house search, the police discovered some of her clothes stained with blood. Ledwaba added the husband was arrested once the woman was located:

"While police were busy with the search, they received a report that the victim was at the local police station after she was rescued by a passerby who found her in the bushes, naked and severely assaulted.

Husband's savage assault on wife sparks national outcry

Tobias Jere said:

"So sad and barbaric. Kudos to the Good Samaritan who came to her rescue!"

Roy Zinja posted:

"It is time for Africans to think for themselves. Do the right things because it is clear we are at war with the people we are supposed to protect. This thing of GBV must come to an end."

Arthur Tsita commented:

"Hai respect for one another has definitely left the building. You see these things of I'll show him or her who I am tend to backfire."

Daphney Keke wrote:

"Bathong anger ekana."

Mpho Jewel Mokgaga

"At this rate, being single becomes the safest place for a woman. "

Eunicca Matsomane

"The sad thing is that they will give him bail just to finish her off."

Woman’s TikTok video on father’s abuse trends, Mzansi shows heartfelt sympathy

In another article, Briefly News reported that in a powerful and emotionally charged post, a courageous woman has opened up about the traumatic abuse she endured at the hands of her own father.

In the deeply moving video, Ziyanda Monelo bravely shared her painful experiences of abuse during her childhood and teenage years. Through her tears, she sheds light on the scars of the abuse and the emotional toll it took on her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News