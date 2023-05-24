The police chased down armed suspects who robbed a courier van carrying electronics in Durban

The pursuit ended in a shootout in Newlands East, and the police killed two of the suspects, and one was arrested

SA citizens were impressed by the police's effort to stop crime and applauded the officers on social media

The Durban police in Newlands East killed suspected robbers. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - Two suspected armed robbers were killed during a shootout with the police. The two men reportedly robbed a courier van transporting expensive electronic devices close to Port Shepstone.

The police were alerted to the incident on the N2 Freeway on Wednesday morning, reported TimesLIVE.

According to IOL, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the police caught up with the robbers at Newlands East while offloading the stolen goods.

Naicker said the armed suspects were given a chance to surrender but refused and started shooting at the police, leading to a shootout.

“After the shoot-out, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The third was arrested, and two firearms were recovered.”

South Africans praise the police for closing in on the suspects

Scelo said:

"We need videos of such incidents, I wish our police wore cameras."

Nathi Radebe posted:

"That’s more like it, it’s just a pity that one survived."

Mlungisi Kelembe mentioned:

"Can we please have more of these stories? We need them for sanity. How I wish the coward who survived was injured. But at least he survived to tell the story."

Jacques Swanepoel wrote:

"Very good. Good job police, do it more regularly."

PJ Kelly stated:

"Great news."

@aubreyaphane added:

"Doing God's work early in the morning is true patriotism. Good job officers you deserve national salute."

