A woman from Phoenix, Durban, has been arrested by KZN police for faking her kidnapping and trying to extort her husband

The woman has been charged with perjury and will appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 5 April

South Africans are not impressed with the woman's antic and have slammed her for playing with their emotions

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DURBAN - South Africans are fuming after a Durban woman staged her kidnapping and attempted to extort a ransom from her husband.

Police in Durban have arrested a woman for faking her kidnapping. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The 47-year-old woman from Phoenix was arrested by the police and charged with perjury.

Durban woman fakes own kidnapping in Pheonix

The alleged abduction was reported to Durban police on Monday, 3 April.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda, police were told that the incident happened on Clay Field Drive in Phoenix when the woman was on her way home.

Durban woman calls husband pleading for ransom money

The woman's husband reportedly received a call from his frightened wife claiming she had been kidnapped and pleading with him to deposit an undisclosed amount of her safe release, TimesLIVE reported.

His wife's frantic call was followed up by an angry call from a man who threatened to hurt his wife if the man didn't pay the ransom.

Police investigations reveal the kidnapping was fake

After investigating the incident, the police realised that the woman was not kidnapped and was the mastermind behind the entire farce.

Netshiunda said police wanted to send a clear message that faking kidnapping and wasting state resources will be met with the full might of the law.

The woman was quickly arrested and will appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court to face charges on Wednesday, 5 April, EWN reported.

The faked kidnapping angers South Africans

South Africans took to social media to slam the woman for playing with their emotions by faking her kidnapping.

Below are some comments:

Christine Kotze criticised:

"And here I was, praying for her safe return."

Pius Dube said:

"A desperate woman is so dangerous than lightning and thunder."

Kika Masentle Silva slammed:

"The love of money is the root of all evil."

Simphiwe Mabuza commented:

"Serves her right."

@zimkwacha complained:

"Making a mockery."

4 arrested for allegedly kidnapping and hijacking victim found on LGBTQIA+ dating app

In a kidnapping-related story, Briefly News reported that four men who targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community were arrested and charged with hijacking, kidnapping and extortion.

The group were arrested at a restaurant in Parktown in Gauteng after hijacking, kidnapping and robbing a 26-year-old man. The men allegedly initiated contact with the victim on an LGBTQIA+ dating app and lured him to a secluded area.

Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the victim was robbed of his personal items, including his bank cards and Mercedes C180. She said the criminals used the victim’s cards to make several purchases.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News