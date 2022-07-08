Several illegal miners and undocumented foreign nationals who were operating at the Northern Cape were arrested

According to the police, about 300 illegal miners, illegal substances and illegal firearms were found at the site

During the joint operation, police confiscated five vehicles, 130 generators, 121 jackhammers, spades, chisels, drilling machines and grinders

NORTHERN CAPE - At least 14 suspected illegal miners and 95 undocumented people who were operating at a Northern Cape mine were arrested. Mining equipment worth an estimated R3.5 million was also confiscated.

Police made the arrests during a two-day operation aimed at preventing illegal mining activities. Provincial Police Spokesperson Mashay Gameldien told SABC News that about 300 illegal miners, illegal substances and illegal firearms were found at the site.

Five vehicles were also seized as well as mining equipment. Gamieldien said during the joint operation, police confiscated five vehicles, 130 generators, 121 jackhammers, spades, chisels, drilling machines and grinders. According to Algoa FM, the suspects will appear in the Springbok Magistrates Court soon.

South Africans react to the arrest of the illegal miners:

Khangwelo Shadrack T said:

“Our country is under attack in all angles, the intelligence needs to be tightened.”

Nhwembe Hasani Risimati wrote:

“Minerals only benefit the government. These people are born on this rock and they are taking their share. Useless police. “

Lota Moseamedi commented:

“Imagine being arrested for taking from nature.”

Tshisina Dzina added:

“They should also go to Krugersdrop.”

