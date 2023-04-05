Police have reportedly turned their focus on Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's domestic employees

Escaped prisoner Bester and his celeb doctor girlfriend have been on the run, with some experts believing they skipped the country

South Africans say the search for Bester has turned into a series and want the cops to stop wasting time by searching for the missing employees

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Police are leaving no stone unturned as they search for escaped prisoner Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

The search for escaped prisoner Thabo Bester still continues as police reportedly hunt down his former employees. Images: @PhilMphela/Twitter City Press/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Police recently raided the couple's R12 million rented mansion in an affluent neighbourhood, Hyde Park, on Tuesday, 4 April.

Police search for Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha's employees

According to TimesLIVE, in addition to the forensic investigation at the upmarket mansion, police are reportedly looking for the domestic worker and gardener who worked for the couple on the property.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The publication noted that this claim comes from sources claiming workers have also disappeared.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe could not confirm the report, stating that the organised crime detectives are investigating and should be given space to do their work.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha believed to have skipped the country

As the police continue to search for the convicted murderer, there has been a lot of speculation that Bester and his celeb doctor girlfriend are no longer in South Africa.

Speaking on eNCA, Specialist investigator Mike Bolhuis stated that Bester has enough money and is well-connected enough to skip the country to avoid recapture.

"He's extremely connected and also very well-known and he is very rich. The newest information we have is that he's still in possession of a lot of money, which makes it very easy for him to move around and go wherever he wants to," said Bolhuis.

This sentiment is also shared by Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie who believes the couple might be in Malawi. Taking to social media, McKenzie claimed that Bester constantly Google'd Malawi and its laws.

However, IOL reports that Bester could be laying low in Zimbabwe. It is believed that he was assisted by his Zimbabwean smuggler friends, who engaged in a shootout with soldiers guarding the Beitbridge border.

The group was allegedly forced to ditch their vehicle and ran off on foot.

South Africans say police should focus on finding Thabo Bester

Taking to Facebook, South Africans are unhappy that the police are looking for Bester's domestic employees. Some say the police should instead focus their efforts on finding Bester.

Nozipho Cele said:

"Everyone from this house of horrors is currently missing. The targets here are the madam and her convict boyfriend. Let's not lose focus."

Mondli Mcanyana said:

"He was serving time and having a gardener and domestic worker this series is very interesting as it unfolds."

Nthabiseng Mafi said:

"Everyone is running"

Sbusiso Khumalo said:

"Catch me if you can"... Hollywood, come and see how it's done in real life."

Makgorometxa Rakobela said:

"Then G4S is saying he's dead and people from this house are all missing. They should arrest some of the G4S workers."

Thabo Bester: Police search R12 million mansion fugitive used as hideout, SA shocked by pics of forensic team

Briefly News previously reported the police searched the last hideout of escaped convict Thabo Bester. According to eNCA, Bester faked his death and escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Service in Bloemfontein on 3 May, 2022.

It is believed Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana were renting a R12 million mansion in Hyde Park Johannesburg and fled the property when news broke that he was alive.

The police got a search warrant, and pictures and videos of the forensic team examining the house for evidence are circulating online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News