The Durban Magistrate's Court has given hefty sentences to six men convicted of robbing betting outlets

The six convicts are aged between 23 and 32 and will serve a collective 235 years for their crimes

The robbery spree ended after facial recognition analysis was conducted on CCTV footage

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DURBAN - Six KwaZulu-Natal men between 23 and 32 years old will spend many years in prison for committing a series of robberies at betting outlets in the province.

Six convicted KwaZulu-Natal robbers will serve a collective 235 years in prison for their crimes. Image: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

The robberies occurred between March and September 2019, and the convicted men managed to get away with over R600 000 before getting caught.

Durban Magistrate's Court hands down a hefty sentence for the robberies of betting outlets

According to TimesLIVE, the convicted robbers, Thabiso Gumede, Mvuyiso Dondi, Sifiso Mhlongo, Maswenkosi Mazwe, Serry Myboy Ngcobo and Sphamandla Njini Zuma, robbed the following businesses:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Hollywoodbets in Chatsworth

Playa Bets in Umzinto

TAB in Pietermaritzburg and KwaDukuza

Marshalls World of Sport in Pinetown and Amanzimtoti

Gold Circle in Umlazi

Zuma and Dondi were given 30-year prison sentences each for five counts of robbery. Ngcobo will spend 30 years in prison for six counts of robbery. Gumede was handed a total of 70 years behind bars for 17 counts of robbery.

Mazwe will serve 15 years in prison for three counts of robbery, and Mhlongo was handed 60 years behind bars for 16 counts of robbery.

Betting outlet robbers caught after being captured on CCTV

The power of facial recognition and CCTV technology played a pivotal role in the arrests of the six robbers. According to News24, NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara stated that facial recognition analysis was done on the CCTV footage from the businesses that were victims of the robberies.

The robbers also went through an identity parade to positively identify them as the criminals.

University of Zululand students robbed by armed men at off-campus residence, Mzansi outraged

Briefly News previously reported that an armed robbery at a University of Zululand off-campus residence has left citizens reeling in shock.

A group of students had their cellphones, laptops, clothes and money stolen on Tuesday, 14 March. Some students who were hesitant to hand over their belongings were allegedly assaulted.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the university's student representative council president Siyemukela "Yaya" Khumalo said he visited the residence after receiving calls from the victims. He expressed anger over the situation and called for the landlord to pay for the stolen items.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News