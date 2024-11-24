79 children have been killed in the Cape Flats area from 1 September to 20 November

The latest victim, 14-year-old Grantham Jahmiel van Reenen, was killed while walking to school

Community members are calling on the government to declare a State of Emergency

Community members of the Cape Flats want something to be done after 79 children have been killed in the area since the start of September 2024. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - Calls have been made for a State of Emergency to be declared in the Cape Flats.

The area has been plagued by gang warfare for years, but with more children becoming casualties of the violence, the community are calling for urgent intervention.

The fatal shooting of 14-year-old Grantham Jahmiel van Reenen was the last straw for many who want something to be done.

79 children killed since September

Van Reenen was shot dead in Elsies River while walking to school on Tuesday, 19 November, while two other teenagers were also shot and taken to hospital.

With the 14-year-old becoming the latest casualty, records indicate that 79 children have been killed in the area between 1 September and 20 November.

The Western Cape Health Department confirmed that the children died either due to being stabbed or being shot.

At least nine of those children have been shot dead in the Elsies River precinct since September. This year is by no means the first time children have been killed in the Cape Flats, as community members often appeal for help in dealing with the crisis.

CPF spokesperson calls for State Emergency

With the situation getting out of hand, Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Imraahn Mukaddam called on the government to do something.

“The urgency of our gang and crime situation needs to be recognised by the state because the way things are going now, it looks like we're in for a very bloody festive season if we don't have a state of emergency declared,” he said.

Community say cops have no plan

Cape Flats Safety Forum spokesperson Lynn Phillips also voiced frustration at how criminals seemed to have more power than the police.

"This continuous killing of our children at the mercy of a firearm is a problem. These gunslingers have become so brazen and don't care who they kill these days," Phillips said.

She added that SAPS had no real plan for dealing with the problem, but they were quick to arrest community members who took the law into their own hands.

15-year-old killed in Cape Flats shooting

In a related article, Briefly News reported how a 15-year-old died during a shooting in the Cape Flats.

The learner and a 24-year-old were standing outside on the streets in Mitchell's Plain when they were killed.

It’s alleged that a gunman walked towards the pair, shot and killed them, and then fled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News