A shootout at the Cape Flats in Cape Town left two people, including a teenager, dead in the aftermath

The incident took place in Mitchell's Plain after the shooters approached them and shot at them at point-blank range

South Africans were worried about the violence and crime in the Cape Flats and criticised the Democratic Alliance for not acting on the violence on the Flats

MITCHELL'S PLAIN, CAPE TOWN — Two people were murdered in cold blood on the Cape Flats, and South Africans were concerned about the violence in the area.

Cape flat shooting claims two lives

According to SABC News, a 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old were on Bainskloof Street in Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats when the armed suspects walked up to them. Without any warning, they shot them and fled the scene.

Both of them died from their wounds, and a 23-year-old and a 16-year-old were wounded. The motive behind the shooting is unclear, and the two injured were taken to hospital.

Cape flat violence worries SA

Netizens on Facebook were concerned that the violence in the Cape Flats, known for gang shootouts and gang activity, was getting out of hand.

Fafama Dalasa said:

"There's a shooting in Cape Town every second. Criminals are not afraid of prison anymore."

Tsepo Motsoeneng said:

"Police know that the Cape Flats need an army now. Only gang groups live there, and innocent people's lives are at risk."

Andy K Tristan said:

"Something needs to be done!"

Velocity Meme said:

"To those who don't know, the Cape Flats is in Cape Town, the city under the DA government."

Andiswa Duku asked:

"What is the DA doing about that?"

Cape Flats mass shooting claims five lives

In a related article, Briefly News reported that five people died during a mass shooting in the Cape Flats.

The incident took place in Khayelitsha. One woman and four men were gunned down, and South Africans were left reeling.

