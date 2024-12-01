Nongcebo Dludla (27) was brutally stabbed at her home in front of her seven-year-old son

Community members of Durnacol used the 16 Days of Activism to demand justice for her

Farzana Dookie, a community activist in the area, described how the case affected the town

The community of Durnacol are using the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children to call for justice for Nongcebo Dludla.

The 27-year-old was brutally murdered in front of her seven-year-old son in October.

Her death has left the community frustrated and concerned, and calling for justice to be served.

Community march for justice

To mark the 16 Days of Activism, Dludla’s friends and community members marched through the neighbouring town of Dannhauser in Northern KwaZulu-Natal to draw attention to the persistent violence against women and children.

Community members said they wanted to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence, especially in small towns.

Their march was also to call for justice for Dludla, who was stabbed at her home after she answered a knock on her door. Her attacker later handed himself over to police. He will appear again in the Dannhauser Magistrate’s Court on 12 December.

Community members speak of frustration

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Farzana Dookie said the community felt sadness, frustration, and concern.

“We're still trying to come to terms with what happened,” she said.”

Mrs Dookie added that the recent march was a powerful display of solidarity and determination, with many community members, activists, and leaders coming together to show their support.

“Unfortunately, Gender Based Violence cases are all too common in smaller towns like ours. However, they often don't receive the same level of exposure as bigger cases in urban areas. This lack of attention can make it harder for victims and their families to get the justice they deserve,” she explained.

Mrs Dookie added that they hoped this case would lead to real change where perpetrators were held accountable.

She also added that they wanted to show their support for the victim's family at the next court appearance, but some were hesitant due to fear of retaliation and intimidation.

Area plagued by crime

Another resident of the area, who asked to remain anonymous, said that crime was getting worse in the small town.

She noted that another woman was also stabbed recently and added that she was moving away from the town and glad to be free from the crime finally.

