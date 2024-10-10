A Gauteng police constable who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in front of their children has been denied bail

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate took over the investigation of the case on 2 September 2024

The case was postponed to Friday, 22 November, and Constable Vincent Kekana was remanded in custody

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told Briefly News the officer was stationed at Katlehong police station

The Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court denied the bail application of an alleged wife killer policeman. Images: Tshepiso Mametela

Source: Original

EKURHULENI — The Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court denied the bail of a Gauteng police officer arrested for allegedly killing his wife.

The officer, Constable Vincent Kekana, allegedly stabbed the mother of his children several times at their home in Palm Ridge on 2 September 2024.

Cop denied bail for killing wife

The incident happened in front of their two and seven-year-old children.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the victim was rushed to a nearby clinic.

"But she was declared dead on arrival," said Shuping.

"It is alleged that Kekana [had] arrived home at around 21:00 and had an altercation with his wife.

"He drew out a knife and allegedly stabbed her in front of their two children."

Shuping, who told Briefly News the officer was stationed at the Katlehong police station, said the older child ran out of the house and alerted the neighbours, who restrained Kekana, 42, before handing him over to the police.

"He was charged, and IPID took over investigating the case. [After his last court appearance], the court denied bail because he failed to substantiate why the court should grant [conditional release]," said Shuping.

The case was postponed to 22 November 2024 for further investigations.

Joburg cop allegedly shoots lover, himself

In related news, Briefly News an officer shot his girlfriend several times and turned the gun on himself at a flat in Doornfontein, Johannesburg.

The motive for the incident on 21 August is unknown. Kabelo Mashele, 24, was a constable at Parkview police station.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News