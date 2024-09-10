A Bloemfontein man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his lover and her one-year-old child

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit arrested the suspect in Botshabelo a few hours later

The suspect faces two charges of murder and will appear in court on 10 September alongside his brother

A man in Bloemspruit has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her one-year-old child.

Source: Twitter

BLOEMFONTEIN — Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her one-year-old child in Bloemhof, Bloemfontein.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said the incident happened on Sunday, 8 September, after the couple argued.

Man kills girlfriend, one-year-old child

"They arrived at the girlfriend's home and entered her room. The woman's mother, who was at home then, tried to intervene. However, the fight continued, and she [the mother] ran to a neighbour's for help," said Earle.

As the mother returned at about 07:00, she heard gunshots and rushed in. She found the woman, 35, and her child, a one-year-old boy, lying in a pool of blood.

"The suspect fled the scene," said Earle.

"Police and emergency service personnel were called and certified the victims dead at the scene.

"An investigation team led by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit launched a manhunt."

The man was later traced and arrested in Botshabelo, 50km outside Bloemspruit, the same day.

"The suspect's brother was found in possession of the [alleged murder weapon], who was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm," said Earle.

"The suspect, 38, and his brother, 33, will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 10 September, charged with murder."

Cops arrest woman, man for 3 murders

In related news, Briefly News reported that two alleged killers are in custody following their arrests in Bloemfontein on Friday, 30 August.

Homeowner Betsie Kruger, her daughter Janine Theron, and her son-in-law, Christo, were found dead in Kruger's home in Wilgehof on 29 June 2024.

The Mangaung Metro Trio Task Team later traced a woman and her boyfriend, aged 23 and 28, suspected of killing them, to JB Mafora and arrested them.

