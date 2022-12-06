A brave biker successfully stopped a gang of criminals from hijacking three unsuspecting criminals

The video has caused a stir online, with many South Africans complaining the citizens can't trust cops and must rely on themselves

Crime activist Ian Cameron told Briefly News that citizens are fed up with crime, and that is why they are fighting back

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DURBAN - An astounding video is making its rounds on social media showing how a gang of hijackers' attempt to make off with a Toyota Fortuner was thwarted by one brave biker.

An unknown biker opened fire on a gang of criminals stopping a hijacking in its tracks. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Well-known crime activist Ian Cameron posed of the incident the video on social media praising the lawfully armed citizens for saving lives with their quick action.

Vigilant netizens noticed what appeared to be a South African Police service vehicle passing by the hijacking, seemingly oblivious to what was happening.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Another netizen complained that vulnerable citizens could not depend on Saps.

@riyadhe9 commented:

"Unfortunately, this is what has to happen in our country. We can't rely on the police or government."

The video shows the criminals forcibly pulling the occupants of the SUV at gunpoint and searching them for valuable possessions. Witnessing the hijacking, the biker opened fire on the hijackers somewhere off-screen, resulting in the criminals crashing the vehicle only meters from where the hijacking occurred.

The highjacking was successfully stopped, and the cowardly criminals fled the scene in a getaway vehicle, TimesLIVE reported.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, crime activist Ian Cameron commented on why citizens stand up to criminals.

Cameron said:

"The average South African citizen is absolutely fed up with crime, and the majority of people can't afford to have bodyguards or just throw money at the problem."

"It simply means that more people will start defending themselves, and they will lawfully arm themselves to defend themselves."

Cameron advised citizens who find themselves in a hijacking situation should measure the risk before taking action.

South Africans react to the brave biker's actions

Citizens took to social media to congratulate the biker for jumping into action.

Below are some reactions:

@Dothrrighthing1 commented:

"Beautiful, that’s what we must do as honest, hard-working citizens can’t just hand over our freedom thanks to the bikers."

@Steve38355404 added:

"The best justice system you can get!"

@mash_mav claimed:

"I support this approach, we will not be held ransom by criminals. Citizens must unite black & white. If a crime is taking place and I can do something about it, I will act."

Woman robbed at gunpoint finds her own suspects but still has a cold case after 8 years, SA horrified

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a video on Twitter caused a stir as a woman explained how she was robbed and then found her own attackers. The lady's traumatising story left many people amazed.

The story got a lot of attention as it showed how useless the South African police could be. People also learned valuable lessons from the lady and her decisions.

A video posted by @aadore_m on Twitter shows the woman telling her story about how she was robbed. In the video, she explains that while shopping at Woolworths, a man claimed her car was damaged in the parking lot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News