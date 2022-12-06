South Africans had laughs and asked questions after seeing a guard run away, which made customers bolt for the exit

What makes the clip even more strange is that some people in the store still stay behind as if nothing happened

Peeps across the country tried their best to make out what happened in the odd clip, with many bringing different theories

Mzansi was collectively confused and amused after seeing a man with a big gun running away and how the customers in the store followed him.

The other half of the store was still filled with people after everything had happened. Images: @caseywaves/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@caseywaves shared the clip and was also in disbelief at what he had seen. The Twitter post also inspired many to put on their detective hats to see what the security guard was actually running away from.

A peculiar incident

A closer look at the clip shows a man in red walking up to the security and dropping something on the floor, making the guard immediately bolt in the opposite direction. This, of course, inspired the rest of the customers to bolt for the door as well.

What makes the clip even more strange is that the dude in the red shirt continues to drop something and then runs off by himself towards the end of the video.

South Africans were deeply fascinated by the odd clip. See the comments below:

@SizweHosia said:

"Nah man, something is off here. Why is bro wearing 2 hats? And why is he throwing all that stuff down? but most importantly, why is he running too? "

@HaiterQilo asked:

"Was this fast-forwarded? Because that guy in red just appeared out of nowhere if you look close "

@laudyoliphant posted:

@Spijo925 mentioned:

"Imagine the fire story they are getting by this guys house today, no one will even believe him "

@NtombiGoge shared:

@Spyanco asked:

"I just wonder what would've happened if the security guard shot that guy thinking he's a robber? Would he be blamed?"

Source: Briefly News