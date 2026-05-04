Leleti Nkosi took to her social media to stand by her husband, Siyabonga, amid the recent Eskom scandal, which resulted in their assets worth R76.5M frozen

The post shared on Instagram touched many viewers who loved her devotion to her man and their love for each other

Social media users were supportive, with others praising the couple’s bond and Leleti’s unwavering support

Leleti Nkosi shared a heartfelt and embracing moment with her husband, Siyabonga. Image: @leletinkosi_sa

Source: Instagram

Siyabonga Nkosi’s wife, Leleti, recently warmed hearts online by showing a united front with her husband amid ongoing investigations into his business dealings.

The post was shared by Instagram user leletinkosi_sa on 3 May 2026, where it reached 71K likes and many comments from social media users who showed the duo love.

Despite the controversy, Leleti took to social media to celebrate their bond. Captioning photos of them embracing by a dam, she declared that he is hers now and forever, emphasising her love for love and spreading affection.

Leleti’s support amid Siyabonga Nkosi’s asset freeze

While businessman Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi faces legal scrutiny, his wife, Instagram user @leletinkosi_sa, has stood firmly by his side. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained an order to freeze assets valued at R76.5 million belonging to businessman Siyabonga Moses Goodwill Nkosi and his associated trusts. As reported by the SIU, the order prevents the transfer or sale of seventeen properties and seven luxury cars while investigations continue into allegations of tender corruption and money laundering. These relate to Eskom procurement at the Kusile and Matla power stations between 2021 and 2023. Under the SIU Act, any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during the investigation will be referred to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for further action.

Briefly News reached out to Leleti for comments. At the time of publication, she had not gotten back to us.

See the Instagram post below:

SA reacts to the love post

The post gained traction as many social media users took to the comments section to show love for Leleti for standing by her man during a difficult time. Many viewers complimented the husband and wife, calling them a beautiful family. Some who know her personally noted how she loves spreading love. One user who was moved by the post said their kind of love was a blessing.

Leleti's post received a lot of love from social media users. Image: @leletinkosi_sa

Source: Instagram

User @lele_zungu said:

"Husband and wife 😍."

User @wandi_theedoll shared:

"One thing about you, you’ll spread love ❤️."

User @hrh.princesssomuhle added:

"Beautiful family ❤️."

User @cee_tshotyana said:

"My love and her love 😍."

User @kankosi_official commented:

"To be loved like this is a blessing 😍."

User @nokxy_nokubonga_zuma shared:

"I love love 😍."

3 Briefly News articles about married couples

A husband and wife on a motorbike adventure recently vacationed in the controversial Northern Cape town of Orania and shared their experience on social media.

A local wife who took her marital woes to social media by sharing a series of posts confronting her husband about infidelity shared a follow-up post showing that she was on good terms with her man.

A young couple took social media by surprise by displaying a nontraditional kiss once they were officially announced as husband and wife.

Source: Briefly News