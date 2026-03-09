A young couple took social media by surprise by displaying a nontraditional kiss once they were officially announced as husband and wife

The unexpected moment was reshared in a TikTok video by a local content creator, sparking an online debate about the couple, believed to be born-again-Christians

Social media users found the duo's styled kiss both cute and dramatic, admitting that they anticipated a much more traditional moment

A couple chose to seal their marriage with a cute display of companionship rather than a kiss. Image: Klaus Vedfelt / Bongani Matwa

Source: Getty Images

An Eastern Cape couple, believed to be showing respect to the elderly, stunned the online audiences after sharing a well-rehearsed and nontraditional kissing moment during their wedding.

The clip was reshared on Facebook by content creator Bongani Matwa on 4 March 2026, where it gained thousands of views and comments from a divided online community.

In the video, the marriage officiant, seemingly aware of the couple's non-conventional stunt, informed the groom that he may kiss his bride, who was covered in a veil. The groom did not hesitate, he immediately took off his sunglasses and gestured to something big coming as the wife looked down as if she was shy.

The kissing moment that went viral

After opening the veil, the man waited for the officiant to announce that he may kiss the bride. While the groom was still showing cute and dramatic gestures before the kiss, the officiant jokingly advised the elderly people to look down as if they were going to show a public display of affection. In the clip shared by Facebook user Bongani Matwa, the couple then showed a well-rehearsed handshake that was accompanied by kisses on their foreheads, before giving each other baby kisses.

Watch the Facebook reel here.

SA debates the dramatic wedding kiss

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who admitted they did not anticipate that the moment would turn out like that. Many viewers found the gesture cute and hilarious, jokingly asking what others wanted to see. Some guessed that the couple were probably born-again Christians who had respect for the elderly. Others loved the couple, speculating that they were probably not only husband and wife, but good friends too.

Many viewers called it a holy kiss and guessed that the couple were born-again Christians. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Miranda Nomana commented:

"Ndiyiqondile ba izawbanda (I knew it would be like this)! Ndikhawuleze ndamjaja, umfana (I quickly judged the man's actions)."

User @Siziwe Dayi-dayi Kenqu shared:

"Banentloni (they are shy)🤣."

User @Amanda Lunke added:

"Awu, ikiss engcwele nkosi yam (a holy kiss)😂."

User @Ayanda Ndamase commented:

"Love them, niwathanda too much amanyala (you guys like naughty things)."

User @Bongi Sbulele Sangqu added:

"Idrama engaka (so much drama)🤣."

User @Osikelelwe Sis Push Nozulomhle said:

"When you marry your buddy, love them👌❤️."

User @Mandla Tyala asked:

"So they actually rehearsed this?"

