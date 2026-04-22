A local wife who took her marital woes to social media by sharing a series of posts confronting her husband about infidelity seems to be in a good place and happy again

She shared a video showing that they were now restoring their union, sparking a debate about the importance of forgiveness in marriages

Social media users advised the woman not to share her marital conflicts online, with others stressing the importance of forgiveness

A woman showed her commitment to her marriage after sharing a post of them looking happy. Image: @preciousletsebe012

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria couple's marital story has taught many social media users to mind their business after showing a united front, following a public confrontation of the husband for allegedly cheating and neglecting his family responsibilities.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @preciousletsebe012 on 21 April 2026, where it nearly reached 100K views and hundreds of comments from viewers who had mixed views.

The creator shared a video of herself and her husband, Thabiso, holding a poster of their wedding photo. The poster was a replacement for the initial one, which Precious had burnt, as a symbol of the end of her marriage after she discovered that her husband had around 100 concubines. Feeling hurt and betrayed, TikTok user @preciousletsebe012 burnt her wedding photos, posters and her wedding dress to symbolise the end of her marriage.

The couple restores their marriage

After the explosive revelation, which included videos of the creator confronting her husband, the parents of three children seem to be working on correcting their mistakes. They have since shared a series of videos, spending quality time together, and Thabiso has also released a statement which speaks to that.

Briefly News reached out to Precious for a comment. At the time of publication, there was no response from her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the couple's wedding poster post

The clip gained traction with over 200 social media users sharing their views on the couple's restoration of their marriage. Many viewers acknowledged that all marriages have ups and downs and advised the couple to continue working on theirs outside social media. They complimented them on how good they looked together. Some reminded others not to meddle in people's marital businesses, saying the couple's story taught them to mind their own. Others, however, noted that Thabiso was holding the poster with one hand and showing a lack of interest. A few jokingly said they hoped the new photo was fireproof and wouldn't burn like the first one.

Viewers advised the couple to work on their relationship off social media. Image: Thabiso Paul

Source: Facebook

User @Abra06Rt commented:

"People do find out in their relationships to fix and forgive each other, there's nothing wrong here. The only mistake was to post on social media🤝👌."

User @Ntombi.Mhlongo shared:

"Please don't burn them again😂. You guys look good together 🥰."

User @The Real Khadjo added:

"This shows a lot of your strength in the relationship. You're holding with two hands, but he used only one, yet he is the head of the household. Continue keeping your family together, mama 🥰♥️."

User @Missmom2022 said:

"Yoh, Precious, my love🥹! Why o sa tswe mo social media bikinyana (why don't you take a break on social media for a few weeks)😌. I just hope you are genuinely happy."

User @p.reciousss💓added:

"This is why we must mind our own business."

User @iam.katso0 shared:

"Number 1 of 100😭."

User @Lerato❤️wa❤️Kgethe le Tlisetso joked:

"I hope this one is fireproof😂."

3 Briefly News cheating-related articles

A heartbroken wife recorded her husband while confronting him about allegedly cheating with over 100 women, shocking the online community.

A Pretoria woman was filmed burning her wedding dress and photos after discovering that her husband was allegedly cheating with over 100 women.

A wife in pain shared a screen grab message confronting her helper, who slept with and fell pregnant by her husband, touching many viewers.

Source: Briefly News