A compilation video shared on Ashly Robinson’s TikTok account became the centre of a new mystery following her passing in Zanzibar

The clip shared on 10 January showed the couple travelling the world, but viewers questioned the disappearance of her 2026 content

Social media users alleged that her fiancé may have deleted her posts, noting he had access to her phone while still in Tanzania

Ashly Robinson’s last TikTok post from January showed her and her fiancé travelling the world. Image: @ashleejenae

Source: TikTok

The tragic death of US influencer Ashly Robinson took a suspicious turn as followers noticed a gap in her social media presence.

The video was shared on her TikTok account @ashleejenaee and is the only video available for her 2026 content on the video streaming platform.

The cute compilation begins with the couple light-heartedly debating where to get tacos before transitioning into a series of clips. They travelled in cars and by flight to many breathtaking locations. While TikTok user @ashleejenaee's post was originally meant to showcase their jet-setting lifestyle, it has now sparked a wave of concern and speculation.

Ashly's 2026 TikTok content is under scrutiny

Followers have pointed out that for a dedicated content creator like Ashly, it was unusual for there to be no posts for the other months of 2026. This observation comes just days after she tragically died, allegedly of suicide in Zanzibar, three days after celebrating her 31st birthday.

Disclaimer: If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above. Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about Ashly's 2026 social media content

The clip gained massive comments from social media users who went back on her account after the influencer’s death. Many viewers suggested that her fiancé, Joe, may have deleted recent videos to hide information. Some pointed out that he was stuck in Tanzania with all her devices and had all the time to manage her accounts. One viewer was in awe of her beauty and noted that she looked very young. Others sought justice for the model and influencer.

Viewers discussed the couple's luxury lifestyle, noting that they looked happy. Image: @ashleejanae

Source: Instagram

User @SamanthaSweets said:

"She looks so young."

User @TheePrettyCommenter shared:

"Justice for Ashly."

User @Lady commented:

"No way this is the only video of them together, he must have deleted something 😳."

User @itsaribabyyy asked:

"Where's her 2026 content?"

User @Yousra added:

"See why we should NEVER trust social media, it’s all filtered 👏."

User @Foreverlotusbomb said:

"I really pray the whole truth is revealed and justice is served 🥺. This story really upsets me 🥺."

3 Briefly News articles relating to the death incident

It has been revealed that US influencer Ashly Robinson and her fiancé Joe argued three hours before she was found unconscious in the villa she was moved to by staff members, to break their spat.

Tanzanian authorities revealed that they have detained Ashly Robinson's fiancé, Joe McCann, and have seized his passport while investigating her mysterious death.

Ashly Robinson's mother shared that her daughter called her to tell her that she and her fiancé, Joe, had an argument that led to the Zanzibar resort's staff placing them in separate rooms, the day before she died mysteriously.

Source: Briefly News