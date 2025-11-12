South African Grammy winner Tyla recently reflected on her successful sold-out show in Tokyo

The 23-year-old star excitedly shared how happy and impressed with the turnout for her concert in a foreign country

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Bathong, the South African Grammy award winner, Tyla, has been making headlines on social media and also not forgetting breaking records every chance she gets. Recently, the star had netizens gushing over her as she opened up about her latest show in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old singer and songwriter excitedly reflected on the successful concert she had in the capital of Japan, Tokyo, which she revealed was a sold-out show.

Tyla has been on everyone's lips ever since she has been breaking barriers in the music industry, as she found herself being nominated once again for the Grammys in 2026.

"Just did a sold-out headline show in Tokyo…Like everyone paid to see me," she wrote.

Fans react to Tyla's tweet about her Tokyo show

Shortly after the multi-award-winning star bragged about her recent show on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Take a look at what they had to say below:

@PavCaprimoon said:

"Tyla, I’d sprint through Shibuya Crossing at rush hour wearing a sushi costume while I dodge 200 taxis and still bow respectfully to every vending machine on the way just to catch a sniff of your saliva from the last cup you drank from."

@why_not_j_ responded:

"Thank you for coming back to Japan. I was surprised bc your bob says 'TOKYO' on it. We love you forever, tygers."

@obossdk1 replied:

"It was such an incredible show. You looked so lovely and strong. Thanks for coming to Japan, can’t wait to see you again, even though we can't speak well."

@s_malady mentioned:

"What a brilliant performance! I've been waiting to see you since I came across you 2 years ago, and my dream came true tonight. Many thanks for coming to Japan. Take care and have a nice trip!"

@harukar tweeted:

"It was such an incredible show. You looked so lovely and strong. Thanks for coming to Japan, can’t wait to see you again, even though we can't speak well."

@Kammytravels shared:

"Yes, we absolutely did! You did amazing, girl! Masambe! Best of luck for the rest of the tour and many more blessings to you. Let’s do it again soon!"

