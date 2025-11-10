Pearl Thusi's daughter, Thandolwethu "Thando" Mokoena, recently joked in a viral video that she would never pay for a date

The content creator and podcaster said she would not take her wallet or agree to help a man pay, and would simply walk away if she were ever asked to

Like clockwork, her video ignited a firestorm of reactions from people who supported her statements and those who felt she was too young for the conversation

Pearl Thusi's daughter, Thandolwethu "Thando" Mokoena, had social media buzzing over her recent comments about her dating preferences.

The 18-year-old podcaster, who recently joined the cast of Youngins, posted a video on her Instagram page with 213,000 followers on 19 September 2025, where she insisted that she would not pay for a date.

"I want this to be a PSA to every man out there who's planning on taking me out; don't ever expect me to have my wallet on me. I'm not whipping out my Apple Pay. What I will do is if you ask me to pay for something, I'mma say, 'Are you serious?' and walk away and book my Uber home, thanks."

Her caption, "For women though the rules differ (for relatability, not referring to myself, lol)," seemed to allude to multiple meanings.

The initial part of the statement hints that Thando has different expectations for date payment based on the gender of her companion, specifically easing the pressure on women. This could indicate that she dates both genders and is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

On the other hand, the second part of her caption implied that Thando was not referencing her own experiences in the dating market and was simply posting the video "for relatability" and to reference other women's lived experiences.

Nevertheless, the double entendre in Mokoena's statement presents a firm, non-negotiable expectation that men must pay for the entire date or face rejection. This implies that to her, the financial aspect of traditional chivalry is not merely a courtesy but a requirement of the dating process.

Her video, which drew in nearly 17,000 likes from her followers, including her mom, garnered hundreds of comments from her online community, fiercely debating over her controversial statement.

Watch Thando Mokoena's video below.

Social media erupts over Thando Mokoena's video

Fans and fellow women expressed support for Thando's statement in the comment section.

aladycalledamber was impressed:

"Your mom is raising you well, darling."

itslizzy_baby said:

"People are forgetting that chivalry from a guy is a tradition that’s as old as time. Gaslighting young girls of this generation to pay for a date is seriously absurd when you all benefited the most from 'chivalry' back when men were decent. The only thing we should be doing is empowering our girls to AFFORD to take care of themselves, not to HAVE TO."

miss.k_luthuli said:

"If the dude initiated the date? Then hell yeah, he’s going to pay."

ajayjrr laughed:

"Why are you even going out with brokies?"

sicelotimz added:

"But honestly, there’s nothing wrong you’re saying here. A man should just be a man, a woman should just be a woman. Men need to provide, finish and klaar, even the Bible says."

Meanwhile, others were shocked and criticised Thando's mature and controversial take on dating, deeming it inappropriate.

sanelisiwenjoloza was stunned:

"How old are you, kanti, Nana, with this mentality?"

aphiwe.ncama asked:

"When did she start talking about men? 'Cause she was just a baby last year."

le.bo273 was not impressed:

"Pearlite, this is inappropriate."

mfocanation added:

"Sounds like every other ordinary girl; materialistic."

vumij_sia said:

"Sins of Walter not raising his child."

