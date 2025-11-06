A woman posted a TikTok video about her decision to still use public transportation despite owning luxury cars

The lady's TikTok video of her financial wisdom, as she explained her preference for public transport, fascinated many

Online users shared their thoughts on the car owner who was happy to commute to work

South Africans were stunned by a woman who revealed the cars she owns while using public transport. The lady posted a video of her daily trip to work.

A TikTok video of a woman sharing why she does not use her luxury car for work. Image: @kabelo_kabi

Source: TikTok

TikTok viewers commented on the video of the woman's financial advice. Many were in awe of the revelation the woman shared about how she uses her luxury vehicles.

A woman @kabelo_kabi_sono posted that she owns a Porsche and a Mercedes, but she was sitting in a Gautrain. The lady said she is on a mission to be wealthy, so she uses public transport every day to live beyond her means. She also saves half her monthly salary. She later commented that one of her luxury cars is paid off, while the other is halfway there.

A woman is happy to use the Gautrain instead of one of her luxury cars. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA loves Porsche owners' money tips

People applauded the financial lesson the TikTokker, @kabelo_kabi_sono, shared. Many were impressed and full of questions about her choices. Watch the video of the woman using the Gautrain below;

Just_Lebo🎀💅 asked:

"Just asking out of curiosity, why did you buy the cars ?"

YT: Kabi Sono, the creator, said:

"I need/use them to go literally everywhere else, excluding to the office because with traffic it's just not worth it."

4x_jay wrote;

"Same mindset as my mother, she takes the car just to take my young sister to creché, that comes back and parks it, and goes to work by bus."

Tebogo Moloto🌸 added:

"Apart from wanting not to look rich and all, Gautrain is the best. Imagine going from Hatfield to Parkstation in less than an hour 🫠. That’s soft life, sis 🥂"

nozi_nkhosi applauded:

"And you get to work without sitting in traffic. This is a strategic move.🥰"

Mo🌸 related to her:

"You are me and I am you☺️☺️…I only use my car when I see the need for it😭😭"

Maureen Maluleka applauded the woman's car use:

"Makes financial sense. And also preserving the cars 👌. I would do the same."

Itumeleng Ntsoane wondered:

"Why not keep one and exchange for a cheaper alternative.. A Picanto.. Or Kia Rio. How are you saving more if you're still paying for both cars?"

Sizwe Makubo remarked:

"Mara my sister, Gautrain ke “soft life” public transport 😂"

Other Briefly News stories about luxury cars

Source: Briefly News