A TikTok video shows a daughter's heartfelt reaction when her parents surprise her with a brand-new car as she turns 18

Car gifting is becoming increasingly popular among parents, with 41% of parents now buying their child's first car.

The act of gifting the car symbolises a parent's dedication and hard work, inspiring others to reflect on their own journeys.

One lucky birthday girl got the kind of gift from her folks that most kids can only dream of. A TikTok clip shows the moment an ecstatic soon-to-be 18-year-old is presented with a sparkling Mercedes-Benz on the dealership floor, and the FOMO that people are feeling online is intense.

A teenage girl celebrated as she was gifted a new luxury car by her parents. Image: @zalinxabi /TikTok

Source: TikTok

The thrilled daughter, who is only turning 18 in October, is seen walking up to the car as it's unveiled and reacting with pure shock and joy. For the parents, it marked an important milestone.

The post was shared on 27 September 2025 with the caption:

"We bought our daughter her first car❤️ Another milestone as parents🥺🙏🏽❤️"

The gesture shows parental love, sacrifice and success. It reflects a broader culture where parents go the extra mile to provide for their children, making sure they have the best opportunities for the future.

Trendy car gifting

Trendy car gifting is becoming a cultural trend among parents. According to AutoTrader, 41% of parents bought their child's first car, compared to just 14% of parents who had a similar experience themselves. The moments show the impact of parental effort on the next generation.

The video also sparked chatter online, with many celebrating the achievement and reminding others to embrace success without judgment.

Meaning behind the gift

The video posted by @zalinxabi sparked a wave of emotional and supportive responses from viewers online. Many followers praised the parents for their gesture, expressing happiness and admiration for the young woman. Some people commented on the importance of celebrating other people's achievements, recognising that everyone's journey is different. Some followers playfully wished to be adopted.

After she received her gift, her parents took her out to a restaurant to celebrate. Image: @zalinxabi /TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Acts like this show the incredible motivation behind a parent's love and the lasting impact it can have. A huge gift, such as a car, not only strengthens family ties but also inspires others to dream big and aim high.

Daisy🦋 wrote:

"Did you guys see the shoes 😂❤"

khuri_32 commented:

"Can I please be adopted? I’m 31 😂😂😂😂"

Kiss__My__Sass🫧🎀 said:

"This is soooo beautiful, safe travels, baby girl 😍🫧"

Bsa wrote:

"When you see other people succeed, congratulate them, you don’t know their journey, you only know yours❤️❤️❤️congratulations 🎉🍾"

Mothame16 commented:

"My daughter is 9 years old, I'm saving money so that when she’s 21, I’ll gift her with a car! This is too beautiful to watch! From our parents straight to our kids🥰"

Ronza 🇿🇦 asked:

"Can u adopt me as ur son 🥺🙏🏽and buy me a brand new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G63 with 0km mileage for my first car?"

Thokozani | Fashion Designer wrote:

"This is your sign, whoever is reading this. You are not ready to have a child."

TheFoodSpot said:

"She deserves THIS!!! 💕😭 Congratulations,. Nqobi."

Watch the TikTok video below:

