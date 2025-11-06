South African entrepreneur Rachel Kolisi excitedly announced her trip to Paris with her kids

The star posted a video of herself getting ready for the getaway trip to a foreign country on her social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Rachel's overseas vacation

Rachel Kolisi heads to Paris with her kids. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's national wife, Rachel Kolisi, had many netizens hooked on her Paris getaway content on social media, as she recently shared a clip of her "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM).

On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, Siya Kolisi's ex-wife became the talk of the town, ever since her divorce from the Springboks captain in 2024. Earlier, she had excitedly announced to her fans and followers that she and her children were heading to Paris.

Rachel posted a video packing the clothes they will be needing and also documented everything from them leaving their house all the way until they reached their destination.

She also confirmed that she and her children were travelling to France for the Springboks’ captain’s milestone career event.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Rachel's video

The post gained many views, likes, and comments from social media users who loved Rachel’s decision to ensure her children were part of her estranged husband's career peak. Here's what they had to say below:

Aphiwe_M said:

"It's 100 caps for the Captain. The family is going out there to support him. Thanks, Rachel, for supporting the father of your kids."

MissT wrote:

"I hope you know how much SA loves and appreciates you. You are so kind."

tolalaland commented:

"Song choice is elite. Mama, you’re doing so much better than you probably think you are. Strong heart."

Princess_Makhosazana mentioned:

"She is wonderful…Thank you, Rachel, for loving your children that much and choosing to put your emotions aside and be a great mom to them."

Bullet commented:

"Daddy is playing on Saturday, nice how I want things to work out for you guys."

SA reacted to Rachel Kolisi's getaway. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi talks about Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi talked about her former husband, Siya Kolisi, in a previous interview. She shared the reason they both partnered on the same goal of making people's lives better within their community.

The news about the end of the former South African couple's eight-year marriage last October took the social media space by surprise, especially those who had made their union a benchmark for their own.

