A content creator named Sherris Moyo wanted to renovate her garden to host a braai for her friends on 8 November, 2025

She felt she wasn't going to make it in time because of what she still needed to tackle and get in order

Members of the online community still shared an interest in Sherris's renovation series on TikTok, despite her doubts about completing the project in time

A woman set a date for herself to renovate her garden in time to host a braai. Images: @sherris_moyo_mak

Source: Instagram

Sherris Moyo, a local lifestyle and design vlogger, shared snippets of the renovations to her garden before hosting a braai at her home on 8 November, 2025. The series saw her receive help as well as get her hands dirty.

On 4 November, 2025, Sherris posted Day 6 of the series, noting that her hosting event was around the corner, which made her anxious. Her decision to renovate the outdoor area and host a braai came about as a way to have her friends over, as she hadn't done so all year.

She told the online community:

"Apart from the anxiety, the braai still might not happen. There's still so much to do."

Sherris had her sights set on a newly painted fence, landscaping, painting the paving around the pool, and redoing the pathway. Day 6 saw her waiting for a parcel from Takealot to buy more plants, but she felt she was out of money.

The mother of three also introduced her online audience to Asha, a man who was helping her turn her dream into a reality. He explained the process of painting the pool's paving, noting that it was first cleaned before the first layer was added. Asha then spoke about painting the green fence black, an activity that Sherris took part in.

Still, she said:

"It’s looking bleak for this braai, hey."

Garden renovation intrigues South Africans

Although Sherris felt low about the progress, social media users headed to the comment section and took an interest in what she had done so far.

Sherris's garden improvements for her braai intrigued people online. Image: Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

Using an emoji with stars in its eyes, portraying how star-struck they felt, @user7438578819299 said under the post:

"I'm here for it."

@yourgirlsammyp pointed out what caught their eye and wrote:

"Love the painted paving."

Despite side-eyeing the pool, @l_am_bianca added in the comment section:

"Everything else is coming out okay."

An intrigued @nge8472 asked the content creator:

"Hey sweetie, the pavers or stepping stones, what did you use to secure them?"

Sherris responded to the TikTok user:

"We used Landscape Lock, which is essentially glue. We got it at Builders."

@nini_p_ jokingly stated in the comments:

"Asha, blink twice if you are in trouble."

Sherris replied with a laugh:

"He’s in trouble after what he said in today’s video."

Watch the TikTok video on Sherris's account below:

3 Other stories about yard renovations

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman in a local township transformed her yard into a Greek-like oasis. Many social media users commented with positivity.

reported that a South African woman in a local township transformed her yard into a Greek-like oasis. Many social media users commented with positivity. A couple from Benoni showed their journey of transforming their backyard into a Bali-inspired paradise. The video showed them tackling their project themselves, impressing South Africans with the final reveal.

A homeowner showed how he revamped his patchy grass, calling it a 'highway' that his dog had created.

Source: Briefly News