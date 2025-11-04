Actress Tricia Mpisi shared the "embarrassing" moment that occurred in front of Hollywood stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

She explained that after a glass of champagne fell on her head, the two actresses had no problem helping her in her time of need

Tricia felt that what had happened to her was an accident and told the online community not to spread hate or point fingers at anyone

Tricia Mpisi shared what she felt was an embarrassing moment when she snapped pictures with 'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Images: @tricia_mpisi

Source: Instagram

Almost a year ago, Tricia Mpisi, a South African content creator and actress, had a drink spill on her head when she met Wicked actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. On 30 October, 2025, she decided to spill the beans on what went down after the incident.

Tricia was one of many African content creators invited to the European premiere of Wicked: For Good. When it was time to take a group picture, a glass of champagne spilt on her head, causing her eyes to burn as the alcohol mixed with her mascara.

"I started to panic a little bit because I couldn't see, and then, the sweetest thing happened."

While her eyes were closed and burning, Tricia described how Cynthia comforted her and helped her throughout the ordeal. Ariana and a woman who appeared to be Kayla Kim Kay, a local influencer and businesswoman, also helped Tricia get the champagne out of her eyes and off her face. Ariana even told Tricia they could cancel the premiere after the unfortunate incident occurred.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star as Glinda and Elphaba in the musical movie series 'Wicked.' Image: @wickedmovie

Source: Instagram

The appreciative content creator spoke about the Hollywood stars:

"They were there for me for one of the embarrassing moments of my life. These lovely ladies are as beautiful on the outside as they are on the inside. If it weren't for them, I think I would have gone home crying.

"I will remember this for a very long time."

In a separate post, Tricia urged online viewers to be kind and not point fingers or bash the person they thought caused the spillage, adding:

"Guys, I honestly think it was a mistake. This video isn’t about anyone but Cynthia Erivo's and Ariana Grande’s kindness. Please let’s focus on the positives. Thanks, everyone."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Tricia's account below:

Source: Briefly News