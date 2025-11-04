South African TV personality Claire Mawisa is a newly married woman, after eloping in October 2025

The Carte Blanche presenter got married at a beach in Cape Town, and she dropped photos from her wedding day

In her recent TikTok video, Mawisa shared some of the five fun facts from her special day

Claire Mawisa spoke about the 5 facts about her wedding day. Image: Claire_mawisa

The talented Claire Mawisa has shared some of the up-close details about her wedding day. The Carte Blanche host eloped with her mystery man on a beach in Cape Town.

Mawisa shared some of the dreamy details about her wedding day, revealing a few of the facts she wanted her fans to know about.

Claire's 5 facts about wedding day

On TikTok, the newlywed laughed before spilling the tea about the ceremony. Out of fear that she would centre her new personality on the fact that she is married, Mawisa said her fans had been pressing her about this.

"I promised not to make my whole new personality the fact that I am newlywed, but you did ask for more wedding content. I wouldn't change anything; it all happened so much better than I imagined. Zero regrets on all of my choices," she gushed.

Fact number 1, Claire said they only invited five guests, "In total, there were seven of us. I felt like it was perfect, it resonated with us, and it felt very sacred." Claire said this helped save them a whole lot of stress and anxiety about the entire day.

The second fact was that they did not have a stylist, a theme, or plan their looks beforehand. Mawisa shared that they only knew which shoes they were going to wear, but that was it. The third fact was that Claire made sure her makeup artist did not cover up he freckles

"The entire intention of the day was for us to be authentically ourselves. And not to feel like it was a performative event."

The fourth interesting fact about her special day was that her guests were in the dark about the basics. Mawisa said she never revealed any details in the planning and left some things as a surprise.

"I did that intentionally because I had a vision in my mind of what I wanted to look and feel like. I did not want anyone to weigh in on that or deter me or try to convince me otherwise."

Lastly, Mawisa made sure that all of her vendors had worked with one another before. Meaning, everyone knew someone, from the photographer to the videographer. Claire said this made her feel safe and energetic.

"When they all had worked with each other before, they knew how to accommodate one another."

Claire Mawisa rocks Xhosa outfit

