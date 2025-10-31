Chanhee Kim, who lives in Gauteng with her South African husband, shared a video showing all the birthday specials she got

The clip shows her getting free food, drinks and and clothes on discount from well-known retail brands

Social media users loved her video, with people sharing their own birthday special tips

A Korean woman celebrated her birthday by using all of the birthday specials she got from local retailers. Images: @Chanhee Kim

A Korean woman living in Gauteng has shown South Africans how to make the most of birthday specials. Chanhee Kim, who is married to a South African man and shares personal content on her social media, posted a video on 10 October 2025 with the caption:

"We skipped Gold Reef City and Harties cable car because my husband has acrophobia🥲."

In the video, she showed how she spent her birthday getting freebies and discounts all around South Africa. She joked that with the way the economy was going, she wasn’t about to miss anything that was free.

She started at Spur and got a free burger. She asked them nicely not to sing for her because she was 31 and did not want the attention. She also got free ice cream, and since her birthday fell on a Monday, she and her husband enjoyed the Monday burger special too. Their whole meal came to R350 for both of them.

After that, she went to Cotton On because she had a R50 birthday voucher. She tried on a few tops, but everything was very expensive, even with the discount. The tops were around R400, so she left without buying anything.

Next stop was Krispy Kreme. Since it was her birthday, she got a free dozen doughnuts when she bought one. She ended up holding 24 doughnuts and joked that she probably gained three kilos, but she did share them. She said she could eat them every day because they were that good.

She mentioned that Mugg & Bean never sent her a birthday coupon even though she signed up months ago, so she skipped it. Then she went to Kauai for her free smoothie. She tried the nut-milk one for the first time and loved it.

To end the day, she asked her husband for a little Y2K-style digital camera, and he actually bought her one. It was a budget birthday, but she had the best time and enjoyed every moment.

A Korean woman showed how she got to have the best birthday yet. Images:@Chanhee Kim

Netizens react to the birthday specials

Mzansi reacted to Facebook user @Chanhee Kim's post with many sharing their thoughts on certain things she pointed out:

@Samantha Jayne Dooley said:

"Cotton On is just so outrageous. I wanted a bra and even on special it was R300..."

@Stefan Jansen van Vuuren added:

"Harties cableway is also free for a birthday."

@Siobhan Moller gushed:

"Your hair looks so beautiful! The cut complements you sooooo good 🔥😍😍."

@Claire Nicolls explained:

"Mugg & Bean only sends you a voucher now if you've used their app in the last 6 months before your birthday, I believe. I emailed them last year because I didn't get it, and they explained that it's now changed. 🙄"

What are Y2K cameras

Chanhee Kim shared the birthday video on her social media, where she regularly posts personal content. Her husband got her a Y2K-style digital camera as a gift, which has become a popular trend.

According to Amateur Photography, the Y2K camera trend is all about old digital cameras from the early 2000s that give photos a nostalgic, retro look. Even though the name suggests cameras from the year 2000, most of the ones people are buying are from the early 2000s to around 2010, because cameras made before 2000 were very basic and difficult to use.

Watch the Facebook clip here.

